Derick Chalmers, director of transportation for the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union (BRSU), thought he had seen everything.
“I had pulled the bus to a full stop on Route 7A, just outside of Manchester, with lights flashing and stop signs extended,” remembers Chalmers. “I was about to open the door for the kids to leave, when the car behind us darted around the bus on the shoulder of the road, right where the kids would have exited. The car just zoomed ahead. What were they thinking?”
Sadly, not about the safety of school children.
With the start of the school, Chalmers was hoping for a smoother ride for the BRSU drivers and the kids, but the year is off to a disappointing start.
“Almost every day at least one of our bus drivers reports an incident where someone fails to stop properly for a bus picking up or dropping off students,” he says. “We do our best to jot down license plate numbers and report to local police, but our jobs would be much easier if everyone simply followed the rules of the road.”
Vermont law is clear. When a school bus comes to a stop with lights flashing, drivers in both directions must follow suit and immediately halt their vehicles. They stay stopped until the bus driver turns off the lights and starts moving. Very simply, that’s the law. The fine for ignoring it not only endangers real lives, but first-time offenders can be fined $250 plus 5 points on your license.
For the next nine months, the BRSU will send out more than 30 buses and vans, twice a day, five days a week. Add to that, bus drivers who take students to other schools, including Burr and Burton and Long Trail.
“Our community has been wonderful in helping us navigate the challenges of the pandemic,” says BRSU Superintendent Randi Lowe. “But we can’t forget there are other steps we can all take to keep our kids protected. When we see buses stop so our children can get on or off safely, let’s all please be patient. It’s well worth it.”