HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Your coffin awaits you at Nightmare on Elm Street, to be held on Saturday at the Hoosick Amory in Hoosick Falls. The evening will include spirits, music and food with a Halloween theme. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The popular band West Side Drive takes the stage at 7 p.m. A costume contest and judging – with prizes including a $50 gift card from Curtis Lumber, a Town of Hoosick pool pass, and a Stewart’s gift certificate – will be held at 8:30 p.m. (Costumes are greatly encouraged but not required.) The silent auction closes at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $15 per person and $25 per couple. Tickets are available at various Hoosick Falls business and can be purchased at the door.
You must be 21 or older to join the festivities.
The event will benefit the Hoosick Armory, a private non-profit whose mission is to foster the well-being of the community through rural revival, arts, youth and community programs, small business incubation, community events and outreach, and community partnerships. The Armory is located at the corner of Church and Elm Streets in Hoosick Falls.
For more information, contact Armory board member Shelly Stiles at 518-686-5868 or shellystiles@riverbeauty.net.