BENNINGTON — Throughout the pandemic, we've all had to get creative to maintain a sense of normalcy for those we love.
That rings true for the local Night to Shine leadership committee at Mission City Church, who have been hard at work planning this year’s event. The committee has been exploring alternative ways to continue the tradition of showing God’s love for Bennington-area people with special needs, while keeping participants safe.
From 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 in downtown Bennington, Mission City Church will host a Shine-Thru Parade, which will be a drive-through adaptation of Night to Shine. Guests can enjoy many of their favorite elements of Night to Shine, including cheering paparazzi, music, photo opportunities and some special guests — all from the safety of their vehicle. Each guest will also receive a Gift Box with special contents, including a crown.
Following the Shine-Thru Parade, a Virtual Celebration can be enjoyed by guests from the safety of their home. The virtual experience will feature dancing, singing, special guests, a message from Tim Tebow, and the Crowning Ceremony — a highlight of the event for many guests, where they are crowned a king or queen of the prom.
Volunteers are needed to make signs and to line the parade route as paparazzi, cheering for guests as they drive by. The community can also support the event with monetary or in-kind donations to help offset the cost of the Gift Box for each guest.
Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is a prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.
Guest and volunteer registration is now open at: https://www.mcity.church/nightoshine.