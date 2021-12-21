ARLINGTON — Cooking can get old over the holidays. That's why the Masonic Lodge at 117 East Arlington Rd., the Red Mountain Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star will hold its annual the New Year's Day breakfast starting at 11:30. The lodge is located next to Mack Molding.
A selection of breakfast items will be served for a $8. Kids under six are free. The community is invited to attend, and tickets will be available at the door. The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and woman may belong.
For information on the breakfast or the Order of the Eastern Star, contact Kathy Cotrofeld at 802-375-6782.