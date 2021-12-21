ARLINGTON --Red Mountain Chapter No.41, Order of the Eastern Star will hold its Annual New Years Day Breakfast. Breakfast will start at 11:30 a.m. at the Masonic Lodge at 117 East Arlington Road in Arlington. The Lodge is located next to Mack Molding. A large selection of breakfast items will be available for an $8 donation. Kids under 6 are free. The community is invited to attend and tickets will be available at the door.
The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and woman may belong. For information on the breakfast or the Order of the Eastern Star, contact Kathy Cotrofeld at 802-375-6782.