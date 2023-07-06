BENNINGTON — The new downtown street banners featuring art by Bennington area students will be celebrated with an “unveiling” on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Putnam Square (North Street). This event is free and open to the public.
Congratulations to Addison Baker, Kali Basil-Adriance, Avery Beagle, Addy Bowen, Ashton Boyer, Francis Brondino, Sheila Burgess, Rillie Burns, Ellie Coyne, Eli Ellis, Alice Foster, Evan Frey, Matthew Gatesk, Fisher Gauthier, Sawyer Grikstas, Raynon Grikstas, Jonathan Harrington, Lauren Hudson, Ben and Jennifer Jareckie, Penny Jenle, Ingrid Kline, Rome Kolakowski, Lily LaCroix, Rylee Lacroix, Penelope Lamoon, Mollie Lorette, Oakley Loveland, Khiley Lyons, Collin Matteson, Viggo McClellan-Dennerline, Dakota McGowan, Clare McKenna, Sloane McKenna, Gemma Murphy, Addison Myers, Gabriel Newbold, Eli Nofziger, Magdelana O’Donnell, Lilith Olson, Landon Perry, Althea Radocchia, Eleanor Radocchia, Bailey Smith, Sojourner Thorne, Kaidence Vosburgh, Kenlee Wade, Anna Walker and Carter Willette.
The above 48 (including one team) artists will receive their $100 Downtown Dollars at the ceremony.
All the students will have their original artwork displayed in the auditorium of Mission City Church from 5 to 9 p.m. They will also be able to claim their Bringing You Vermont ice cream vouchers at the Better Bennington Corp. info table starting at 5 p.m. Finally, we will also hold a drawing for all kids who submitted for a $200 gift certificate to Jay’s Art Shop & Frame Gallery.
Please note that Main Street from North to Silver will be closed from 4 to 9 p.m. for First Fridays., which begin at 5 p.m.
The banner project, spearheaded by the Design Committee of the BBC, was funded by a Better Places Grant with $4,500 raised via crowd-funding and a $9,000 match by the state. The art was juried by volunteers Jackie Berry, Martin Mahoney, Edie Sawitsky, Jonah Spivak and Ahmad Yassir.
Donors include Joanne B. Prouty, Shannon Barsotti, Jackie Berry, Colco, Inc., Jeanne Conner, Jared Newell, Jenny Dewar, Jacqueline Evans, Timothy F Wheeler and B C Condon, Amber Fisher, Anytime Fitness, Lynne Fonteneau, David & Lorraine Fredrickson, Jonathan Cooper, Hawkins House, Joan Gilpin, Kristen Hayes, Marie-Pierre Huguet, Gary J. Corey, Jeannie M Jenkins, Lucy K Baldwin, Michael Keane and Edie Sawitsky, Kris Koziol, Nancy Koziol, Deborah and John Larkin, Mikaela Lewis, Jeanne Mintrone, MSK Engineers, Scott O’Connell, , Knapps — Music, Toys & Hobbies, Rose Marie Pelletier, Susan Plaisance, Christiana Salem, Chaila Sekora, Jonah Spivak, Beth Tegart, Kristin W Reed, Amelia W. Silver, and three anonymous donors. A special thanks goes to Coggins Auto Group for coming in with a large donation to get the project over the finish line.