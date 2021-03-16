BENNINGTON — ACT Bennington has announced the hiring of Alyssa Irizarry as projects coordinator.
Irizarry grew up in the lower Hudson River watershed of New York and attended Tufts University, where she studied art history and environmental studies. Prior to joining the ACT team, Irizarry was the director for a nonprofit that educates and engages young people in environmental conservation and advocacy through the arts, and developed programming to empower youth to use creative self-expression to inspire positive change in their communities.
Previously, Irizarry managed communications for The School for Field Studies, and has been an educator at The Science Barge, The Florida Aquarium, and The Island School. She enjoys gardening, cooking, yoga and meditation, reading, writing and drawing, and taking long walks in the forest. She is looking forward to engaging with the community and is excited to work with coalition members and young leaders to promote health and wellness in Bennington.
For more information on ACT’s community outreach and how to get involved, email info@actbennington.org.