BARRE — Capstone Community Action launches GreenSavingSmart, a new service connecting financial coaching with energy savings for low and moderate income Vermonters to ensure that a cleaner, greener Vermont is something everyone can be a part of.
The new program is designed to guide eligible participants through Vermont’s services and programs provided by energy efficiency utilities, financial institutions, local utility companies, fuel providers and others.
In one-on-one sessions, GreenSavingSmart coaches provide in-depth services to create a road map for reaching financial and energy goals. Eligible program participants can attend a virtual webinar series with GreenSavingSmart coaches to explore credit building strategies, learn about energy efficiency and consider small and large steps to reduce their carbon footprints.
To find out if you qualify, fill out an intake form or visit greensavingsmart.org.