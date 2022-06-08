POULTNEY — The single mothers of Vermont are on the top of Alex Hilliard’s mind.
Hilliard, 32, of Poultney has been appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women. Hilliard, who uses the "they/them" pronouns, also plans to increase the commission’s attention to diversity and athletics.
“I would look forward to helping with the Vermont Commission on Women because I know that one of the focuses is single rural mothers,” they said.
Hilliard wants to ensure these mothers have access to resources.
“I think what is most exciting to me about how the commission functions is they do a lot of research,” said Hilliard, who was thrilled at the prospect of being able to assist with the commission’s research. They said the one place they’ll be able to help is “having an idea of where to get started.” They want to act as a liaison between the commission and the general public.
Hilliard will attend their first commission meeting on Friday. They said their first goal will be to “leverage all of the tools and skills that I have now, on top of what kind of research they're already doing … basically just fitting in where they need me is my goal for right now.”
While they plan to start out slowly, Hilliard’s personal experiences have influenced the impact they would like to make while on the commission. After splitting up from their partner and becoming pregnant with their second child, Hilliard spent time in a homeless shelter and said they “had to rebuild all the way from the bottom.”
They described how difficult it was to “get put up in a hotel by DCF and see the cigarette burns on the sheets.”
Hilliard plans on using their lived experience as a stepping stone to help improve the lives of women in Vermont.
“I learned some things, and I can take that knowledge and be able to try to alleviate some of the suffering of others,” they said.
They also hope to aid in the resolve of the gender pay gap in the state.
“I know that the commission is very concerned with the difference in pay between men and women,” they said. “I would love to be able to see that pay gap, that 16-cent gap, closed.”
Prior to being appointed, Hilliard became a personal trainer and started the Lakes Region Women in Business Mixers. The mixers created opportunities for participants to network and interact with other professionals. Hilliard said they used some of their “own business money” to start these mixers.
When starting this project, Hilliard had to figure things out on their own.
“There really wasn’t much of a manual,” they said. They were “kind of flying by the seat of [their] pants.”
But that didn’t deter them from making progress toward their final goal.
Hilliard said the mixers were their “launching point for approaching the Vermont Commission on Women. I'm doing this at a very small scale here, and I would like to do more.”