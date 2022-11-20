DOVER — Adaptive Sports at Mount Snow's chairman and founding member, Larry Geller, is passing his gavel to Jon Cipes of West Hartford, Conn. The board also created a new leadership position, vice chairman, which will be filled by Tim Mulchay of Franklin, Mass. Cipes and Mulcahy are part-time residents in the Deerfield Valley.
Cipes has served on Adaptive Sports at Mount Snow's board since 2017, heading up its marketing committee. For the past 27 years, he has been a member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America and has taught skiers at Mount Snow since 2012. He is a retired market researcher and branding consultant.
Mulcahy has served on the Adaptive Sports at Mount Snow's board since 2020. He is a coach of the Bluebirds Special Olympic team, a PSIA level 1 adaptive certified instructor and a Special Olympics soccer coach. He has worked in the financial services industry for the past 24 years.
Although Geller is stepping down from his role as chairman, he will continue his involvement on the board.
Adaptive Sports at Mount Snow provides adaptive sports, recreational opportunities, and educational experiences to the Mount Snow community and its visitors throughout the year. The group helps individuals with disabilities to develop skills, and instill pride and confidence that enables them to demonstrate their strengths and capabilities.
An integral part of the group's programs is the support of year-round sports access to those in the local community with special needs. Last year as the pandemic began to return to more normal programming, the group provided ski and snowboard lessons to over 175 people, including special needs students from local elementary, middle and high schools, as well as the Blue Birds Special Olympics Ski and Snowboard Team.
This winter, the group looks forward to the return of more programs to serve veterans' groups, rehab hospitals, community living centers and specialized support networks. In addition to skiing and snowboarding programs, the group is adding snowshoe experiences. Summer programming has expanded to include whitewater rafting, weekly hiking programs, family fun Fridays, a teen weekend camp, Special Olympics golf and a veterans' fly-fishing weekend.