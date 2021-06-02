BENNINGTON — Hospitalist Nosa Aigbe Lebarty, MD, has joined the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Medical Group, the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has announced.
Lebarty earned a bachelor’s in biology from the City University of New York Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. He went on to earn his medical degree at Poznan University of Medical Sciences in Poland in 2008. He completed the Ellis Family Medicine Residency Program. He is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
Lebarty is co-owner of Central Med Urgent Care on Central Avenue in Albany, N.Y. He has worked as the medical director of Hospital Medicine and the chief of Medicine at Nathan Littauer Hospital, Gloversville, N.Y. He has worked in the hospital medicine departments and as the medical director of hospital medicine for St. Mary’s Healthcare in Amsterdam and Oswego Hospital, both in New York, and as the medical director of several New York nursing homes. In addition, he is president and founder of Project Health Africa, a non-profit organization that seeks to increase access to quality health care in Africa.
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center hospitalists offer medical-surgical care, telemetry, and intensive care services to as many as 99 patients. The hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission and is the state’s first Magnet Center for Nursing Excellence, a designation it has held since 2002.