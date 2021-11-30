BENNINGTON — A new social program for adults aged 50 and older will begin Dec. 1. The program is free to the public and is located at the Bennington Sport Center at 230 School St., the former Catamount Elementary School.
The program, titled “Games and Gab,” will feature ping pong, pool, foosball, conversation and coffee.
“The idea is to have an opportunity to gather for some fun,” said Kayla Becker, branch director for the Bennington Community Center, in a statement.
The program is the result of a partnership with the Bennington Senior Center, the Y at the Bennington Community Center and the town of Bennington.
In a recent citizen survey for the town of Bennington, 26 percent of respondents said programming did not meet expectations, 56 percent said programming met or exceeded expectations, and 17 percent did not know (percentages rounded to the nearest percent).
For more information about this program, or other programs available for all ages, contact the Bennington Community Center at 802-442-1053, the Bennington Senior Center at 802-442-1052 or email Taylor at tmcguire@bfymca.org or Carrie at cfabricious@benningtonvt.org.