Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.