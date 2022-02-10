WILLISTON — Some good news for nursing students. The New England Federal Credit Union is now accepting Nursing Scholarship applications for 2022.
The Credit Union awards three scholarships of $3,000 each annually to applicants who qualify.
Applications can be obtained online at nefcu.com, at any branch or by calling 802-879-8790. Applicants must be members of New England Federal Credit Union who are applying to or are enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate nursing program. Requirements include: submission of the application form, high school transcript, college transcript, or General Education Degree and a description of related work experience.
Applicants must also submit an original 250-word essay describing how they will use their degree to contribute to their community.
Applications can be dropped off at any branch, emailed to ricker@nefcu.com, or mailed to New England Federal Credit Union, Attn: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 527, Williston, VT 05495. Applications must be postmarked by Feb. 28. Scholarship winners will be notified by April 22.
New England Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Williston, is a member-owned financial institution serving communities in 12 counties of Vermont — Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor; and four counties in New Hampshire.