BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center announced on Tuesday that Dr. David Record has joined its anesthesiology practice and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Record earned his medical degree at the University of Utah School of Medicine and a bachelor’s in biology from the University of Utah. He completed his residency in Anesthesiology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.
The practice provides general anesthesia services for procedures done at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive in Bennington. Call 802-447-5590 for more information. Language assistance services, free of charge, are available at 800-367-9559