BENNINGTON — The annual Southern Vermont Summer Homebrew Festival brought the heat to Bennington this past weekend. The festival was held on the field in front of the Bennington Sports Center, formerly the Catamount School. Hot temperatures reaching over 90 degrees couldn’t scare away the crowds as over 350 patrons enjoyed 100 craft home brews from over 24 homebrewers. From noon to 4 p.m., ticket holders enjoyed unlimited samples of home-brewed beer, wine, mead, cider and more from the area’s best homebrewers.
Included in the festival was musical entertainment provided by Luke Taylor, Foster Powell & Friends, and Kendal Kirk.
The attendees were treated to some unique offerings from the home brewers, including Breadwater Brewing Company, River Valley Brewing, Level 3 Brewing, Whole Nother Level Brewing , Groff Garage Brewery, Sax Brewing Co., All Nighter Brewing, Invisible Mountain Brewing, Yuppie Beers, Bantam Brews, 7 Balls Brewing, Tyrannical Ruffians, Bennettstead Brewing, Watson & Wheeler, Wicked Ways, Lamson Brewing, MellowStone Brewers, Human Origins Beer Co., Other Places Brewing Company, Engineered Beer Works, The Jolly Fool Brews, and Old Military Rd Vineyard & Winery.
“I’d like to give a huge shoutout to all the brewers, attendees, volunteers, sponsors, and vendors. Once again, everyone came together and we held an incredibly fun and safe event,” said Will Gardner, producer of the event with Hopridge Farms. “It takes an incredible amount of effort to hold a festival of this kind, and it makes all the hard work worth it when everyone has a wonderful time. I am incredibly grateful to all those behind and in front of the curtain that makes this event possible.”
The festival has several awards, all of which are voted on by the patrons throughout the festival:
For Best VIP Beverage: 1st Place, Sax Brewing with Cinabon Stout; 2nd Place, three-way tie between Wicked Ways with Hot Fuzz Tongue Tickler, MellowStone Brewing with Gone Nuts Brown Ale, Level 3 Brewing with Glade Runner; 3rd Place, Groffs Garage with Lady Bug Blonde.
For Best Overall Beer: 1st Place, Sax Brewing with Bloody Sour; 2nd Place, Engineered Beer works with Not Your Grandma’s Blueberry Pancakes; 3rd Place, Groffs Garage with Hoppy Nerd Water.
For Best Non-Beer: 1st Place, Sax Brewing with Cider Slush; 2nd Place, Watson Wheeler Cider with Glastenbury Wildman; 3rd Place, Old Military Road with Cherry wine.
For Best Overall Brewery: 1st Place, Sax Brewing; 2nd Place, Lamson Brewing; 3rd Place, 2 way tie with Wicked Ways and Engineered Beerworks
Best Professionally Judged Beverage: Whole Nother Level Brewing with Smoldering in Darkness Porter.
Vendors at the Summer Homebrew Festival included Hangry Hogg (Food Truck), Hoppy Valley Farm, Outdoor Secrets Unwrapped hot sauce, Nutty bavarian, A Taste of Pomegranate Tarot, Hoppy Valley Farm, Fur & Friends Co, Concord Hill Farms, Uzume’s Pots, i want pig candy, and Nomadic Threads.
Hopridge Farms produces the festival in partnership with the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
For more information about next year’s Southern Vermont Homebrew Festivals visit https://www.vthomebrewfests.com/.