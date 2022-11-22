BENNINGTON — Bennington’s newest bike and pedestrian pathway is now available for use. While not fully completed, it is now safe, and the public is invited to begin using this new outdoor recreational and nonmotorized transportation resource.
The Bennington Rail Trail begins at the western end of the Walloomsac Pathway at the public parking area on Depot Street. The pathway is paved to the intersection with Orchard Road off of Northside Drive. It continues to Emma Street as a packed gravel surface path.
The new Bennington Rail Trail provides a bike and pedestrian friendly link between downtown Bennington and the Northside Drive area, which greatly enhances safety for those using the path. It also links other pathways in town, such as the Orchard Village/Willowbrook Pathway and the Kocher Drive Pathway, which in turn connects to the East Road Pathway.
Work on the new rail trail has been over 10 years in the works. Removal of vegetation began in fall 2021, with the old rails removed, new surfaces added, plus crosswalks, signs, bridge work and landscaping added. Some additional work must be completed by the contractor, but the remaining items do not affect the safety of the new pathway. The cost of the work was 90 percent paid for through federal and state grant funding.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new pathway will be held in the spring to celebrate the opening of the new rail trail. This trail is an important part of the overall network of paths throughout the town.
The town has announced the restrictions and trail etiquette for the use of the pathway, which include:
• No motorized vehicles*
• All dogs must be on a leash (please pick up after your dog – it’s the law)
• No alcohol
• No littering
Trail etiquette
• Everyone must keep to the right, except to pass.
• Ride at a safe speed. (When the path is crowded, you might need to slow down.)
• Warn pedestrians before passing from behind with a bell or by saying “on your left.”
• Pass pedestrians slowly.
• Bicycles, use front and rear lights at night.
• Protective head gear is recommended for cyclists, but is not required by Vermont state law.
• Class 1, 2 and 3 electric bicycles are allowed on the trail, as Vermont does not recognize them as motor vehicles.
• Cyclists under 16 years of age may not operate a class 3 electric bicycle.
For more on Vermont’s e-bike law, visit legislature.vermont.gov/Documents/2022/Docs/ACTS/ACT040/ACT040%20As%20Enacted.pdf.