LONDONDERRY -- Neighborhood Connections announced an upcoming trip to visit the Northshire Bookstore on May 14. Participants can hop on the Mountain Town Connector, the wheelchair-accessible transit van, for a trip down the mountain to the bookstore, courtesy of Neighborhood Connections. Included is a complimentary gift certificate at the bookstore, as well as a complimentary lunch at Charlie’s Coffee House.

The Mountain Town Connector will leave at 10 a.m. for a 1 p.m. return. Pick up at your home is possible, should this be necessary.

Space is limited to eight, so call 824.4343 to reserve a seat

Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency serving the area mountain towns in Southern Vermont. For more information, visit www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.

