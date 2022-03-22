MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning is excited to welcome back arts educator Stacy Gates to show us the magical process of creating felt from wool fibers in this needle felting workshop. The class will take place on Sunday, March 27 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Manchester Arts Studio & Gallery.
Starting with a styrofoam egg core, students will cover it in a background color or pattern and use specialty barbed needles to firm up the fibers. Students will then learn how to make dots, lines and other shapes so they can decorate their egg with colorful wool patterns of their choice.
At the end of this two hour class, students will have a beautiful one-of-a-kind Easter egg that can be cherished for years.
Registration is $38 in advance and includes materials. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.