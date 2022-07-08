HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. -- The Hoosick Township Historical Society will host a presentation by New York State Parks Historian David Pitlyk on the Myths and Legends surrounding the Battle of Bennington on July 21 at 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Louis Miller Museum.
Join Pitlyk as he navigates the many stories surrounding the battle, helping sort fact from fiction while pondering the origins of some of the more fantastic tales. Visitors will also have an opportunity to meet with the Hoosick Township Historical Society Board members, who will be there to showcase updates to the museum and answer questions.
“This is a great opportunity for folks to learn more about what we do while enjoying one of our engaging speaker events,” said Samantha Graves, Board president.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees should bring your own chair or blanket. In the event of rain, the event will be held indoors. The Louis Miller Museum is located at 166 Main Street in Hoosick Falls.