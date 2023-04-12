BENNINGTON — Musician, storyteller and civil rights advocate Reggie Harris will dive into his family history during a story and concert presentation at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the UU Meetinghouse at 108 School St. Tickets are $20 for adults and $8 for those 18 and younger.
In "A Family Revealed," Harris, a descendant of an enslaved woman Bibhanna, and Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham, will share the journey that he has undertaken since meeting with his white cousins in 2012.
"America resembles a tapestry quilt," says Harris, "with our various cultures and ethnic backgrounds mixed and mingled on the multicolored field of life. Our shared history, too often unknown, ignored or still hidden, is filled with stories that can offer context and solutions for us as we try to tackle present-day issues of race and inclusion."
Harris will share a unique and yet very American story that started on the Hickory Hill Plantation in Ashland, Va.
That story, now highlighted in a New York Times article, "When the Toppled Statue is Your Great-Great Grandfather," and on CNN's "Silence is Not an Option," extends to include the blossoming relationship with his white Wickham cousins, all sharing history as descendants of the master. The light of this story is their use of this narrative window to redefine their relationship from past to present in ways that give examples to the conversations that are needed to shape a more unified and hope-based future.