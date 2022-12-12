BENNINGTON — Learning about shadows and painting on acrylics for kids is on the agenda this week at the Bennington Museum and the Bennington Free Library.
On Thursday at 1:30 p.m., in collaboration with the Bennington Free Library, the museum will invite children to study questions like 'Have you ever wondered where your shadow comes from? Why is it small sometimes and really big at other times?' They will enter the "Shadow Studio" to experiment with light and objects and discover how shadows are formed and how to change them. Shadow art and stories will be part of the fun for preschoolers and their grownups.
The Museum ABCs: Shadow Play event is designed for children ages 3 to 5 and their adult companions. The program is brought to you free of charge thanks to sponsorship from The Bank of Bennington and additional support from Stewart's Shops and the Nora Robert Foundation. The museum is located at 75 Main Street; more information can be found at https://benningtonmuseum.org/.
On Saturday at the Bennington Free Library on Silver Street, children can participate in Art & Craft in the Children's Room, and paint on canvas with acrylics to create a gift for someone special or find a special place to display it at home. Kids can also create a special ornament or paint a dreidel for family celebrations.
The Children's Room has new challenges in the STEM Center and lots of holiday books to check out. The library hours are Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 1-7 p.m.; and Friday, 1-5 p.m.