BENNINGTON — The Bennington Museum’s ABC’s program presents “We Are Water Protectors” on May 18 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The event is a joint program with the Bennington Free Library, and free of charge thanks to the support of Stewart’s Shops, The Bank of Bennington and the Nora Roberts Foundation. It is designed for children ages 3 to 5 and their adult companions.
Visit “Nebizun: Water is Life,” the exhibition brought by the Abenaki Arts & Education Center. Then take a walk on the George Aiken Wildflower Trail while enjoying the story “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom, which is beautifully illustrated by Michaela Goade. The group will finish with a little water play in Jennings Brook, so bring your rubber boots.
The museum is at 75 Main St. For additional information, visit benningtonmuseum.org.