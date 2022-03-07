SVHC Announces DAISY Award Winner
BENNINGTON -- Bentley Munsell, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department, was the February recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC).
“Bentley’s combination of skill and experience, along with his gentle and compassionate manner, are so reassuring to patients,” said Pamela Duchene, SVHC’s chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services. “He is able to set people at ease and deliver the important information patients need in a way they easily understand, even when they are initially quite scared or upset. We are so grateful to have him on the team.”
Munsell received two nominations from patients. On having received the award during a surprise ceremony in the Emergency Department, Munsell was “shocked.”
“I just come to work and try to give the best nursing care I can,” he said. “My colleagues who have been recognized are exceptional. To be recognized alongside them … I am honored.”
Munsell holds bachelor’s degrees in biology and psychology from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and a bachelor’s in nursing from University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He is a student in the master’s degree program in nursing at Chicago-based Rush University. He has worked at SVMC since 2015, when he started as an Emergency Department technician. He became a nurse at SVMC in 2018, after having earned his nursing degree.
The DAISY Award is part of a national merit-based recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation.