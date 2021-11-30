BENNINGTON — Mt. Anthony Tree Farms, with locations in Bennington and North Pownal, is celebrating 50 years of planting Christmas trees.
The first 3,000 were planted in 1972. Today, over 250,000 trees have been planted.
“The past 50 years have been marked by several milestones,” says owner Jim Horst. Originally, Horst sold only in bulk to the wholesale market. In 1988, he and his wife, Julie, opened the Bennington farm to cut-your-own, and marketed a family tradition, complete with wagon rides, visits from Santa, carolers, wreaths, and more. “In the process of creating a great family experience for others, however, we felt we were taking too much time away from raising our own family.”
So in 2000, Mt. Anthony Tree Farms returned to a wholesale-only operation. With demand exceeding supply, Horst bought trees from Rudd’s farm in North Pownal.
With the kids grown by 2011, he purchased that land to begin rebuilding a retail cut-your-own farm operation. “We re-entered the cut-your-own market in 2018, completing the circle,” said Horst.
During the 1970’s, Horst worked as an economist in Washington, D.C.
“I remained a country boy at heart,” he said, when asked why he got into the tree business. He grew up in Pleasant Valley, Bennington, observed his uncle growing trees on adjacent land and through his work, attended a National Christmas Tree Association conference. “Family land was available. I saw an opportunity. And the rest is history,” Horst explained.
Today, several thousand trees from the Bennington farm are sold each year to wholesale customers throughout the tri-state area. The North Pownal farm is primarily cut-your-own, and is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday between Thanksgiving and Christmas. For further information, call 802-447-0660 or 802-384-3400.