BENNINGTON — The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont recently hosted an intensive, online Winter Weekend program dedicated to collaborating on climate change action. Over 35 Vermont high school students were in attendance, including Emily Maikoo of Mt. Anthony Union High School.
“As we know, climate change has become most prevalent in recent years,” Maikoo said. “The years of humans overexploiting our planet and acting recklessly have finally become tangible negative effects that humans are experiencing on a global and local level.”
Over the course of the weekend, Maikoo and her fellow students met with Vermont legislators and climate experts, including state Rep. Becca White, state Sen. Becca Balint and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Through a series of hands-on workshops, co-working spaces and student-led discussions, Maikoo helped create an action plan to get the expansion of the Vermont Bottle Bill, H. 175, passed. Her next step is to start a letter writing campaign to Vermont legislators, convincing them of the benefits of the expanded bottle bill.
Vermont high school students will have another opportunity this year to delve deeply into topics they are passionate about with the guidance of expert mentors at one of GIV’s nine 2022 summer Institutes in the arts, humanities, STEM and business.
