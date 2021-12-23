BENNINGTON — Bennington students went on tour last Friday. Close to 70 Mount Anthony Union choir students climbed into two buses to spread some music and good cheer on their Holiday Caroling Bus Tour.
The choir made stops at Molly Stark and Monument Elementary schools, the Vermont Veterans Home, the SVSU Central Office, Brookdale at Fillmore Pond, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, Four Corners in Downtown Bennington, and ending with a performance on the Thompson Stage on North Street.
Lynn Sweet, the choir director, decided to do this in place of a traditional winter concert in order to reach more community members and be able to safely sing outdoors. The performances were well received at every stop by audience members of all ages.