BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony Country Club will celebrate its 125th Anniversary on Saturday, hosting a golf tournament to commemorate the anniversary, open to members and guests, singles, doubles and foursomes. It will be a Scramble Format or Best Ball. All players will participate in the Hickory Club Challenge on Hole 13. The shotgun start is at 1 p.m.
Mount Anthony Country Club has also invited local historian Phil Holland to present the club's history. The club was founded in 1897 by wealthy summer residents. Since its founding, it has survived and flourished as a course for the people of Bennington. It's weathered the Depression, two World Wars, a clubhouse fire and multiple recessions. The chain of owners, managers and members across 125 years is unbroken; it is one of the oldest continuously operating clubs in the country and second only to Dorset in Vermont.
The club has produced champions at the state and New England levels, and has hosted weddings, reunions, and many civic and festive occasions. It has proved to be a safe place to escape the stress and see friends during the pandemic. In an age when most golf courses belong to corporations and resorts, Bennington's links are family owned and operated. Anyone can become a member and play by paying greens fees. It adds up to a history worth celebrating.
To register for the event, please call the Proshop at 802-447-7079 or online at mtanthonycc.com.
The tournament Entry Fee and reception are $75 for MACC Members or $125 for Guests. The dinner reception will cost $45.
The entry fee includes golf tournaments, prizes and dinner reception.
For more information about the history of Mount Anthony Country Club and images, please contact Phil Holland at phil.holland44@gmail.com at 802-430-1796, or Maru Leon Griffin at maru@mtanthonycc.com or 802-442-2617.