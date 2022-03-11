BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony students and staff will no longer have to wear masks, effective Monday morning.
Seven members of the Mount Anthony Union School District Board voted Friday evening to remove the COVID-19 mask mandate via a special meeting via Zoom.
All seven supported the recommendation of Superintendent James Culkeen that the middle and high schools make masks optional. Culkeen noted he was following the latest recommendation from the state Agency of Education. He said masks will be available for those who want to continue wearing them, and guidance around the mask change was sent to the school prior to the vote.
Asked about advice to students and staff who feel ill, Culkeen said that would not change: Stay home. “The guidance will be that basic.”
Culkeen said vaccination rates at the middle and high school are about 70 percent; the rate at the elementary schools ranges from 19 percent to 62 percent.
The Mount Anthony board’s action tracks with a similar decision by the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Elementary School District made Tuesday night to make all elementary schools in the district mask-optional. That change also takes effect Monday morning.
The boards were responding to changes suggested by the Agency of Education and the Vermont Department of Health to allow students to return to school unmasked for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Initially, the Department of Health said that schools that had at least an 80 percent vaccination rate would be allowed to go without masks at the end of March. Responding to a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott updated that guidance at his latest press conference to state that schools could now go unmasked, regardless of vaccine rates.
In other business, the board unanimously elected Leon Johnson to the position of chairman. Johnson had served as vice chairman. Other board positions will be decided at Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.