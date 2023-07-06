BENNINGTON — Gail Robinson and her son Matthew have been promoted to 1st Lieutenant and Cadet/Senior Master Sergeant (C/SMSgt), respectively, according to Captain Hal Friday, deputy commander for Cadets of Bennington Composite Squadron.
The promotions were announced in a ceremony held at the Squadron’s headquarters at William H. Morse State Airport.
Matthew Robinson was also named Cadet First Sergeant (C/CCF), the first cadet ever to be named to that position in Bennington Composite Squadron. The designation is the non-commission officer (NCO) equivalent of a cadet commander and regarded as the most prestigious and challenging position available to a cadet NCO.
“These two promotions are important news for our Squadron and the Bennington community,” noted Friday. “Our organization, locally and nationwide, is proud of the opportunities we offer both teenagers and their parents to share in community service, leadership, and valuable educational programming. First Lt. Robinson and C/SMSgt. Robinson have consistently distinguished themselves through their excellence and commitment to CAP’s core values. I am honored to publicly recognize their respective accomplishments and contributions.”
Matthew and Gail Robinson joined Bennington Composite Squadron in 2021.
"When we joined, Matt was quickly introduced to the Squadron’s amazing group of cadets who helped him feel welcome and catch up on what they had already learned. As he earned a higher rank Matt really started to grow into a responsible cadet," Gail Robinson said. "Our respective promotions made this a very special day for our family, and we are all very proud of the wonderful things Matt has accomplished. As Captain Friday called me up for my promotion, Matt also stepped out. I couldn't help smiling as he pinned my silver bars on. Then I got the privilege to pin Matt's Cadet Senior Master Sergeant bars.”
Gail Robinson has worked at Shaftsbury Elementary School for 16 years as a special education paraprofessional. She has also served as an intensive needs paraprofessional this past year.
Matt Robinson is a recent graduate of Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington. He plans on attending Hudson Valley Community College in the fall of 2024.
Bennington Composite Squadron is led by Capt. Jonathan Mercer. Capt. Friday also serves as Director of Emergency Services of the Vermont Wing.
The Vermont Wing, Civil Air Patrol is the official volunteer auxiliary of the United States Air Force. Vermont Wing headquarters is in South Burlington. Squadrons are in South Burlington, Barre/Montpelier, Rutland, Bennington and Springfield. The CAP Cadet Program is a year-round program where cadets fly, learn to lead, hike, camp, get in shape and push themselves to new limits. The Vermont Wing provides search and rescue and disaster relief missions, and other support for many local and federal agencies. For more information, visit https://vtwg.cap.gov/.