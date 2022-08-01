BENNINGTON — Better Bennington Corp.’s Thursday Night Live series this week features Moose Crossing from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Merchants Park’s Thomson Family Stage at 119 North St.
This event is free and open to the public.
Zak Hampton, Joe Plotts and Brian De’Angelo are musical friends from across the Northeast, bringing high-energy jazz fused with popular music. Performing youthful takes on classics from Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra, Miles Davis and John Coltrane, Moose Crossing is a go-to group for jazz connoisseurs.
In addition, the group performs original jazz and funk music, along with more contemporary takes on tunes from Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, The Doors, Bruno Mars, Michael Jackson and The Beatles. Moose Crossing was established in 2011 and is based out of Rutland County.
For more information on Moose Crossing, visit moosecrossing.bandcamp.com.
Gift baskets from downtown businesses are raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for one or $5 for six.
A lawn chair is advised for comfort. If necessary, the rain location is Mission City Church.