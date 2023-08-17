ARLINGTON — On Saturday, Aug. 26, more than 14 models from Norman Rockwell’s paintings will reunite in Arlington to share their stories behind the paintings in which they modeled and remember fellow model Buddy Edgerton. Edgerton was Rockwell’s famous ‘Boy Scout’ model and co-authored the book "The Unknown Rockwell" with Nan O’Brien.
The event will take place at the Arlington Common Performing Arts Center, 3938 Route 7A. The public is invited to come by to hear the models' stories, talk with them directly, and take photographs. Signed prints will be for sale.
Norman Rockwell’s paintings conjure up optimistic feelings of family, love, and patriotism with humor and wit. Rockwell, one of America's most recognized illustrators, once said his time in Arlington was some of his most prolific years as an artist.
The Bank of Bennington is sponsoring this event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.