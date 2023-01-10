DORSET — The Dorset Players will be presenting Missoula's Children's Theatre production of "Hansel and Gretel" for two performances on Jan. 21, at the Dorset Playhouse.
Audiences of all ages will get a fresh look at the old favorite. The cast will include more than 50 local students performing on stage and taking on backstage responsibilities.
The Missoula Children's Theatre residency is presented by the Dorset Players with support from Sheila Childs and The Bank of Bennington. The Dorset Players is pleased to be presenting "Hansel and Gretel" after a three-year hiatus.
Show times are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for youths, and are available for purchase by contacting dorsetplayers.org or by calling 802 867-5777.