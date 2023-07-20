Young women between the ages of 13 and 28 who are interested in becoming the next Miss Vermont or Miss Vermont’s Teen – an official preliminary in the Miss America Organization – are invited to attend an informational Zoom session on Wednesday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m.
The Miss Vermont Scholarship Organization will award over $30,000 in college scholarships to participants. In addition, Miss Vermont and Miss Vermont’s Teen are eligible for in-kind scholarships, which include full tuition offers to various colleges and universities around the country.
“There is an incredible amount to gain for those who compete in our program,” said Darcie Fisher, executive director of the Miss Vermont Scholarship Organization, in a release. “This truly is about more than just winning a crown. Our contestants gain confidence along with interview skills and make connections across the state and country.”
Local titleholders will represent the area of the state they hail from, as well as make appearances with the current state titleholders at various events, fundraisers and community service opportunities.
The link to join the Zoom session is: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81740938031.
For more information, email executivedirector@missvermont.org. Information about the Miss Vermont Scholarship Organization can be found at www.missvermont.org.