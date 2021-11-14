ARLINGTON -- William Edelglass will be speaking virtually at Martha Canfield Memorial Library on Mindfulness: The History, Practice, and Use of Cultivating Mindful Awareness on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Edelglass will answer questions including 'what is mindfulness, where does it come from, and how has it appeared in so many contemporary Western institutions, from schools and prisons to corporate meetings and military training?' This lecture will address these questions by tracing the history of various forms of mindfulness from multiple traditions, starting with early Buddhist texts and ending with the secularization of mindfulness in contemporary American society.
The talk is free, open to the public, accessible to those with disabilities, and can be accessed in person at the Library via our big screen TV or by signing up to receive the link here: https://forms.gle/jJrjo3Rvbj7SdQNGA. For more information, contact Martha Canfield Memorial Free Library at (802) 375-6153 or martha_canfield_lib@hotmail.com or check out our website or Facebook page.
Mindfulness: The History, Practice, and Use of Cultivating Mindful Awareness is a Vermont Humanities program hosted by Martha Canfield Memorial Free Library.