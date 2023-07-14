BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation is once again hosting Midnight Madness on July 20 from 5 p.m. to midnight.
This year's event will launch a Merchant to Merchant drive to provide support to local mom-and-pop businesses in the downtowns impacted by this week's flooding.
This traditional Third Thursday in July event draws hundreds of people to explore and shop in downtown Bennington after dark. Come join the excitement when all the shops are open — some offering sales of between 20 percent and 50 percent off their inventory. Others offer live entertainment, deep discounts on specific items, or once-a-year special offers.
Midnight Madness is the biggest shopping night of the year in Bennington, and there will be activities for the entire family.
The BBC Pop Up Shop at 341 Main Street (Makers Market) will also be open from 5 to 11 p.m.
An example of the sales being offered include:
• Glow Lounge: 50 percent off swimsuits, 20 percent off clothing, and 20 percent off tanning packages.
• Knapps: 30 percent off select outdoor toys, 20 percent off toys, hobbies, music accessories and sales tables.
• Gift Garden and Gift Garden Cottage : 50 percent off entire store with some exclusions.