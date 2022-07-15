BENNINGTON — Better Bennington Corp. is hosting Midnight Madness on Thursday from 7 p.m. to midnight.
This event in downtown Bennington, traditionally held on the third Thursday in July, is meant for deal-hungry shoppers looking for a good buy. Some participating stores offer 20 to 50 percent off their inventory. Others offer live entertainment, deep discounts on specific items or once-a-year special offers.
Forget Black Friday. Midnight Madness is the biggest shopping night of the year for Bennington's downtown.
Highlights include sale tables at Knapps, some half-price items at The Gift Garden, sales at Great Fields Downtown, Jay's Art Shop & Frame Gallery, Vine & Branches Gallery, and free samples at Village Garage Distillery.