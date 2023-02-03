BENNINGTON — Keith Michel has been named vice president for institutional advancement at Bennington College.
As part of the college’s leadership team, Michel will take responsibility for a comprehensive and integrated fundraising and alumni engagement program. He will join Bennington in his role on March 27.
Michel joins Bennington from Mount Holyoke College, where he has served as associate vice president for development since 2017. During that time, Mount Holyoke completed a record-setting endowed scholarship challenge and the strongest 24-month fundraising period in the college’s history.
“As a former actor and theater producer, Keith has a deep passion for Bennington's mission and culture,” said college President Laura Walker. “Given his long experience raising money at Mount Holyoke, Amherst, and the University of Massachusetts, he clearly has the ability to lead us in achieving Bennington’s ambitious goals, the leadership skills to grow our advancement team, and the warmth and personality to connect with both loyal donors and new ones. The entire Bennington community is pleased he will be joining us.“
Prior to working for Mount Holyoke, Michel spent seven years in advancement at Amherst College in roles of increasing responsibility, including director of leadership giving, senior philanthropic adviser and deputy campaign director. Earlier advancement highlights include three years in development at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Prior to his career in higher education, Michel pursued a serious theatrical career as a producer, director and actor in New York City. He received formal training as an actor at conservatory programs in London and Paris and earned his bachelor’s degree in Fine and Performing Arts from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
“I could not be more excited to lead and grow Bennington’s talented advancement team and call on my background in the arts and my experience in advancement to help further secure Bennington’s special place in the firmament of progressive higher education for generations to come,” Michel said. “The values that this institution brings to the world could not be more vital.”