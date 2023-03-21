PAWLET — The Mettawee School Board will host a special public engagement night for residents of Pawlet and Rupert in the Mettawee Community School auditorium at 7 p.m. on March 29.
“The board is looking forward to establishing an ongoing two-way conversation with our friends and neighbors about the future of our district,” Mettawee School Board Chair Julie Mach said. “The board and our students are excited to share some of the activities taking place this year at Mettawee. At the same time, we want to listen to the public’s hopes and dreams for the future of our kids.”
Public engagement is a critical component of the governing policy used by the Mettawee School Board in its oversight of the Mettawee Community School.
“The educational expectations of our community help the board determine an ends policy that results in clearly defined goals for our school administration,” Mach said. “As a first step in 2021, we conducted a survey of local residents. This year, we want to meet in-person with our constituents. We expect ongoing public engagement between the board and our community to become another Mettawee tradition.”
The meeting will open with remarks from the School Board, followed by presentations from students. The session will then break into smaller groups for discussions on issues facing Mettawee in today’s educational environment.
Mettawee is one of three school districts in the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union. The district operates the Mettawee Community School, which provides pre-kindergarten through sixth grade education for children from Pawlet and Rupert. For grades seven through 12, students attend the school they determine best for them through school choice.