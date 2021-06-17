ARLINGTON — Mentoring at UCS will host a Family Fun Day, a day full of food, fun, and friends on Saturday, July 10 from 12-4 p.m. at the Arlington Recreation Park. All are invited to stop by and enjoy a hot dog or hamburger and learn more about the program. Activities will include bocce ball, tie-dye crafts, 50/50 raffle, and more.
This event is free and open to all.
“Mentoring has a positive impact on the health of a community,” said Laurie Sallisky, Mentoring at UCS Program Coordinator. “With just a little time, an adult can make a huge difference in the life of a young person.”
Higher grades, lower chance of substance abuse and an increase in self-esteem are just some of the rewards of the program, UCS said.
United Counseling Service’s mission is to build a stronger community by empowering individuals and families to live healthy and meaningful lives. For more information, visit www.ucsvt.org or call 802-442-5491.