MONTPELIER — Vermont’s Fallen Heroes will receive a renewed salute following completion of a project headed by the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs, in coordination with the Department of Buildings & General Services’ Vermont Information Centers Division, as well as Shadows & Light Design.
This project was initially established by Floyd Moody some years ago with individual photos of Vermont’s fallen veterans at numerous visitor centers.
The new displays include a two-panel presentation and have been installed at four visitor center locations — Williston North, Williston South, Fair Haven and Sharon. Four additional installations this spring will include the visitor centers at Bennington, Guilford, Waterford and Bradford.
This is a most fitting tribute to those who lost their lives in service to our country and Vermonters should always remember their sacrifices and those of their families.
For additional information contact Robert Burke at robert.burke@vermont.gov, 802-828-3380.