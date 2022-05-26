BENNINGTON - There will be a Memorial Day Parade in Bennington on Monday at 11 a.m.
This year's parade is organized by the Bennington VFW Post 1332 and Rick Knapp. The parade will step off from in front of the Ben-Hi building (formerly the middle school) just east of Stewart's.
The route will continue west along Main Street to the Four Corners. From there the parade will head north on North Street, pausing at the VFW Post 1332 at 137 North St., then continuing on to the Vermont Veterans Home for the laying of wreaths.
The public is encouraged to attend the parade along the route, at the VFW, and at the Vermont Veterans Home. Groups interested in being a part of the parade may arrive at the Ben-Hi building at 11a.m. to take part.
Memorial Day honors all U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces.