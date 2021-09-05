To submit a meeting, email notice to news@benningtonbanner.com by Friday for publication online the following Monday.
Tuesday
Manchester Select Board, 7 p.m., 40 Jeff Williams Way, Manchester.
Wednesday
North Bennington Prudential Committee, 6:30 p.m., Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Central Office or virtually through Zoom.
https://svsu.zoom.us/j/82001872234?pwd=T3I5bFl1azlIT084emlkT0g1RTNZdz09
Meeting ID: 820 0187 2234; Passcode: 912241
Arlington School District, 5:30 p.m., Arlington Memorial High School library.
Policy warning. Policies can be found on the SVSU website link:
https://www.svsu.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1571148&type=d&pREC_ID=1699671 or paper copies by calling 1-802-375-1570.