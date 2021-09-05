Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To submit a meeting, email notice to news@benningtonbanner.com by Friday for publication online the following Monday.

Tuesday

Manchester Select Board, 7 p.m., 40 Jeff Williams Way, Manchester. 

Wednesday

North Bennington Prudential Committee, 6:30 p.m., Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Central Office or virtually through Zoom.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

https://svsu.zoom.us/j/82001872234?pwd=T3I5bFl1azlIT084emlkT0g1RTNZdz09

Meeting ID: 820 0187 2234; Passcode: 912241

Arlington School District, 5:30 p.m., Arlington Memorial High School library.

Policy warning. Policies can be found on the SVSU website link:

https://www.svsu.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1571148&amp;type=d&amp;pREC_ID=1699671 or paper copies by calling 1-802-375-1570.

Adam Samrov can be reached at asamrov@benningtonbanner.com or on Twitter @banner_sports

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.