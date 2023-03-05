Monday
Shaftsbury Town Meeting Potluck Dinner, 5 p.m., Shaftsbury Elementary School.
Mount Anthony Union and Southwest Vermont Elementary District meetings, 6 p.m., SVSU offices, 184 Main St., Bennington
Bennington Town Meeting, 6 p.m., Bennington Fire Station, River Street.
Shaftsbury Town Meeting, 6 p.m., Shaftsbury Elementary School.
Landgrove Town Meeting, 6 p.m., Landgrove Town Hall
Arlington Town Meeting and School District Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Arlington Memorial High School.
Sunderland Town Meeting, 7 p.m., Sunderland Elementary School.
Dorset Town Meeting, 7 p.m. , The Dorset School.
Pownal Town Meeting, 7:30 p.m., Pownal Elementary School.
Danby Town Meeting, 7:30 p.m., Currier Memorial School.
Tuesday
Peru Town Meeting, 10 a.m., Peru Town Center.
Sandgate Town and School District Meeting, 10 a.m., Sandgate Town Office.
Winhall Town and School District Meeting, 10 a.m., Mountain School at Winhall.
Wednesday
Arlington School District, 5:30 p.m., Arlington Memorial High School.
Manchester Housing Task Force, 5:30 p.m., Town Offices