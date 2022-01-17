To submit a meeting, email notice to news@benningtonbanner.com by Friday for publication online the following Monday.
Meetings for the week of Jan. 17.
TUESDAY
Town of Bennington Development Review Board Regular Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Bennington Fire Facility, 3rd Floor, 130 River St.
Arlington Select Board Special Meeting, 6 p.m., Zoom
Bennington Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Town Office, Conference Room 2, 200 South St.
WEDNESDAY
BRSU Bargaining Council Regular Meeting, 3:15 p.m., Manchester Elementary-Middle School, 80 Memorial Dr., Manchester Center
Arlington School District Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Arlington Memorial High School library
Mount Anthony Union Board of Directors Meeting, 6 p.m., SVSU Central Office, Upstairs Conference Room and Zoom
THURSDAY
Bennington County Regional Commission, 5:30 p.m., 210 South St. and Zoom