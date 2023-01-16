Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MONDAY

SVSU Special Meeting: 5 p.m., Zoom or SVSU Central Office

Shaftsbury Select Board: 6:30 p.m., Zoom or Cole Hall

TUESDAY

SVUESD Special Board Meeting: 6 p.m., Zoom or SVSU Central Office

SVSU Special Meeting: 5 p.m., Zoom or SVSU Central Office

Manchester Select Board, 7 p.m., Zoom or Town Hall

WEDNESDAY

VSCS Board of Trustees DEI Committee Meeting: 10 a.m., Zoom or in Conference Room 240 at the Office of the Chancellor at 575 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier

MAU Budget Meeting: 5 p.m., Zoom or SVSU Central Office

MAU Board Meeting: 6 p.m., Zoom or SVSU Central Office

NBPC Special Board meeting: 6:30 p.m., Zoom or SVSU Central Office

THURSDAY

Superintendent Evaluation Committee: 3:30 p.m. Zoom or SVSU Central Office

Community Policing Advisory Review Board: 5:30 p.m., Bennington Fire Facility

