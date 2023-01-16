MONDAY
SVSU Special Meeting: 5 p.m., Zoom or SVSU Central Office
Shaftsbury Select Board: 6:30 p.m., Zoom or Cole Hall
TUESDAY
SVUESD Special Board Meeting: 6 p.m., Zoom or SVSU Central Office
SVSU Special Meeting: 5 p.m., Zoom or SVSU Central Office
Manchester Select Board, 7 p.m., Zoom or Town Hall
WEDNESDAY
VSCS Board of Trustees DEI Committee Meeting: 10 a.m., Zoom or in Conference Room 240 at the Office of the Chancellor at 575 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier
MAU Budget Meeting: 5 p.m., Zoom or SVSU Central Office
MAU Board Meeting: 6 p.m., Zoom or SVSU Central Office
NBPC Special Board meeting: 6:30 p.m., Zoom or SVSU Central Office
THURSDAY
Superintendent Evaluation Committee: 3:30 p.m. Zoom or SVSU Central Office
Community Policing Advisory Review Board: 5:30 p.m., Bennington Fire Facility