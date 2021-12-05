The Bennington Select Board will hold a special meeting, warned as an executive session involving a personnel matter, at 5 p.m. on Monday at the Bennington Fire Facility, Multi-Purpose Room, 130 River Street.
The Arlington Select Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Town Hall, 3828 Vermont Rt. 7A.
The SVSU’s Policy Drafting Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the SVSU Central office upstairs Conference Room at 246 S. Stream Road. For additional information, visit https://www.svsu.org/.
The Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the BRSU upstairs conference room, 6378 Vermont Route 7A , Sunderland.
The Town of Shaftsbury’s Water Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, followed by the Select Board meeting at 6:30, at Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.
The SVSU’s Budget Committee will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the upstairs Conference Room at central office. A special meeting of the SVSU board will follow.
The North Bennington Prudential Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the SVSU central office upstairs Conference Room.