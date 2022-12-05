Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MONDAY, Dec. 5

Town of Shaftsbury Special Water Board Meeting: 6:15 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road

Town of Shaftsbury Select Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road

Arlington Select Board: 7 p.m., Zoom

The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel: noon, webcast and teleconference.

TUESDAY, Dec. 6

Readsboro School District: 6 p.m., Readsboro School Gym

Taconic & Green Regional School District, 6:30, BRSU offices, Route 7A, Sunderland

Manchester Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7

Bennington Energy Committee: 7 p.m., Bennington Fire Department Multi-Purpose Room, 3rd Floor, 130 River St.

Manchester Development Review Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall

