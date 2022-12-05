MONDAY, Dec. 5
Town of Shaftsbury Special Water Board Meeting: 6:15 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road
Town of Shaftsbury Select Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road
Arlington Select Board: 7 p.m., Zoom
The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel: noon, webcast and teleconference.
TUESDAY, Dec. 6
Readsboro School District: 6 p.m., Readsboro School Gym
Taconic & Green Regional School District, 6:30, BRSU offices, Route 7A, Sunderland
Manchester Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7
Bennington Energy Committee: 7 p.m., Bennington Fire Department Multi-Purpose Room, 3rd Floor, 130 River St.
Manchester Development Review Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall