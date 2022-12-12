Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MONDAY, Dec. 12

Bennington Select Board: 6 p.m., Bennington Fire Facility

VSCS Board of Trustees Finance & Facilities Committee: 1 p.m., Zoom

VSCS Board of Trustees Nominating Committee: 3 p.m., Zoom

Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District: 10 a.m., 321 Park Street or Zoom

Finance Committee SVRTSD: 9:30 p.m., 321 Park Street or Zoom

Policy Committee SVRTSD: 11 a.m., 321 Park Street or Zoom

Mettawee School Board Regular Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Mettawee Community School, 5788 VT RTE 153, West Pawlet

TUESDAY, Dec. 13

Town of Bennington Planning Commission: 4 p.m., Bennington Fire Facility

Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District Budget Meeting: 4:30 p.m., Zoom

Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District Board of Directors: 5:30 p.m., 184 North St or Zoom

Winhall School Board Regular Meeting: 5 p.m., 115 VT Route 30, Bondville

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14

Board of Trustees Meeting Vermont Veterans’ Home: 12:30 p.m., 325 North Street

North Bennington Prudential Committee Board: 6:30 p.m., 184 North St or Zoom

