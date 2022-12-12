MONDAY, Dec. 12
Bennington Select Board: 6 p.m., Bennington Fire Facility
VSCS Board of Trustees Finance & Facilities Committee: 1 p.m., Zoom
VSCS Board of Trustees Nominating Committee: 3 p.m., Zoom
Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District: 10 a.m., 321 Park Street or Zoom
Finance Committee SVRTSD: 9:30 p.m., 321 Park Street or Zoom
Policy Committee SVRTSD: 11 a.m., 321 Park Street or Zoom
Mettawee School Board Regular Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Mettawee Community School, 5788 VT RTE 153, West Pawlet
TUESDAY, Dec. 13
Town of Bennington Planning Commission: 4 p.m., Bennington Fire Facility
Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District Budget Meeting: 4:30 p.m., Zoom
Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District Board of Directors: 5:30 p.m., 184 North St or Zoom
Winhall School Board Regular Meeting: 5 p.m., 115 VT Route 30, Bondville
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14
Board of Trustees Meeting Vermont Veterans’ Home: 12:30 p.m., 325 North Street
North Bennington Prudential Committee Board: 6:30 p.m., 184 North St or Zoom