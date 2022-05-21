To submit a meeting, email notice to news@benningtonbanner.com by Thursday for publication online the following Monday.
MONDAY
Cannabis Control Board: 11 a.m., Zoom.
VSCS Board of Trustees Education, Personnel & Student Life: 1 p.m., Zoom.
VSCS Board of Trustees Finance & Facilities: 2:30 p.m., Zoom.
SVUESD Special Board: 5:30 p.m., SVSU Central Office Upstairs Conference Room or Zoom.
The Policy Committee of the Southwest Tech: 11:30 a.m., on Zoom.
TUESDAY
Bennington Select Board: 4:30 p.m., Executive Session, Bennington Fire Facility, 130 River St.
THURSDAY
Bennington Select Board: 5 p.m., Executive Session, Bennington Fire Facility, 130 River St.