MONDAY

Cannabis Control Board: 11 a.m., Zoom.

VSCS Board of Trustees Education, Personnel & Student Life: 1 p.m., Zoom.

VSCS Board of Trustees Finance & Facilities: 2:30 p.m., Zoom.

SVUESD Special Board: 5:30 p.m., SVSU Central Office Upstairs Conference Room or Zoom.

The Policy Committee of the Southwest Tech: 11:30 a.m., on Zoom.

TUESDAY

Bennington Select Board: 4:30 p.m., Executive Session, Bennington Fire Facility, 130 River St.

THURSDAY

Bennington Select Board: 5 p.m., Executive Session, Bennington Fire Facility, 130 River St.

