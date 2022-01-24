To submit a meeting, email notice to news@benningtonbanner.com by Friday for publication online the following Monday.
Meetings for the week of Jan. 24:
TODAY
Bennington Select Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Bennington Fire Facility, Multi-Purpose Room 3rd Floor, 130 River St. and Zoom.
Town of Shaftsbury Special Meeting, Water Board, 6 p.m., Zoom
Town of Shaftsbury Special Select Board Meeting 6:15 p.m., Zoom
Arlington Select Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Jan 24, Zoom
WEDNESDAY
Southwestern Vermont Union Elementary School District Board of Directors’ Special Meeting, 4:45 p.m., Zoom.
Mt. Anthony Union High School District No. 14 Board of Directors Special Meeting, 4:30, Zoom
Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Board of Directors’ Meeting, 5 p.m., SVSU Central office, Upstairs Conference Room and Zoom