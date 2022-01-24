Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To submit a meeting, email notice to news@benningtonbanner.com by Friday for publication online the following Monday.

Meetings for the week of Jan. 24:

TODAY

Bennington Select Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Bennington Fire Facility, Multi-Purpose Room 3rd Floor, 130 River St. and Zoom.

Town of Shaftsbury Special Meeting, Water Board, 6 p.m., Zoom

Town of Shaftsbury Special Select Board Meeting 6:15 p.m., Zoom

Arlington Select Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Jan 24, Zoom

WEDNESDAY

Southwestern Vermont Union Elementary School District Board of Directors’ Special Meeting, 4:45 p.m., Zoom.

Mt. Anthony Union High School District No. 14 Board of Directors Special Meeting, 4:30, Zoom

Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Board of Directors’ Meeting, 5 p.m., SVSU Central office, Upstairs Conference Room and Zoom

